'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting five women, denied bail

Eric Weinberg, an executive producer on "Scrubs," pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges at his arraignment Tuesday and was denied bail.

Weinberg was charged with 18 felony counts, including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment by use of violence, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, and attempted forcible penetration with a foreign object, according to the district attorney’s office.

The 62-year-old producer appeared in front of the judge at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center where his lawyers argued for his released before his next court appearance, scheduled for Nov. 15.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson agreed with prosecutors who called Weinberg a potential danger to society.

He was arrested earlier this month for the alleged attacks which occurred between 2014-19. Weinberg was released on $5 million bail at the time.

Investigators believe there may be more victims dating back to the '90s.

During an Oct. 6 news conference, District Attorney George Gascón urged victims to come forward.

Weinberg served as co-executive producer on nearly 100 episodes of the NBC hospital comedy between 2000-06, and also wrote nearly a dozen episodes, according to IMDb.

He also had credits working on "Californication" with David Duchovny, "Anger Management" with Charlie Sheen, "Veronica's Closet" with Kirstie Alley and "Men at Work" with Danny Masterson.

Weinberg "relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them," Gascón said in a release through the district attorney's office at the time of Weinberg's arrest.

"Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized."

In 2020, documents filed in Weinberg's divorce and child custody proceedings included allegations by three women that he sexually assaulted them during photo shoots, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Weinberg was previously investigated several times by police, but the district attorney’s office didn’t file charges for lack of evidence, Gascón said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.