Kevin Spacey declares 'justice was done' after being found not liable in Anthony Rapp sex abuse lawsuit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a civil sexual misconduct suit Thursday following more than an hour of deliberations by a jury in a New York federal courtroom. The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.

"Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media," Spacey said through his lawyer Jennifer Keller in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"He is deeply thankful to this particular jury. This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduate and most with graduate degrees. Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today."

Jurors reached the verdict shortly before 4 p.m. ET in the civil lawsuit. The former "House of Cards" actor was accused of assault, battery and emotional distress stemming from an alleged incident against Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

"We're very grateful that this American jury saw through these false allegations," Keller said shortly after the verdict was read. "Spacey is deeply grateful. What's next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proving that he's innocent of anything he's been accused of."

"There was no truth to any of the allegations," Keller said. "This was a highly intelligent, highly educated jury. They're very, very bright people."

Richard Steigman, Rapp's lawyer, told Fox News Digital, "For myself, Anthony told his truth in court. While we respect the jury's verdict, nothing changes that." The "Star Trek: Discovery" actor's lawyer, Peter J. Saghir, Esq., also told Fox News Digital, "We are incredibly proud of Anthony's courage."

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service," Rapp shared in a note on Twitter. "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.

"I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."

Rapp initially made the accusations against Spacey in a Buzzfeed interview five years ago, to which Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the encounter, but also apologized for the incident.

When Rapp, a star on Broadway, filed the lawsuit against Spacey in 2020, the "American Beauty" actor denied the accusations.

Spacey, 63, and Rapp, 50, both testified during the three-week trial. While on the stand, Rapp testified that Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment while they were both working on Broadway in the '80s.

Rapp said Spacey, who was 26 at the time, lured him into a bedroom after guests left and laid on top of him on a bed. Rapp then said he managed to get out from underneath Spacey and fled.

The "L.A. Confidential" star denied the altercation and said he would never be attracted to a teenager.

Spacey is still facing another trial in London on claims he sexually assaulted multiple men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty in July and is expected to go on trial next year.

In August, Spacey was ordered by a judge to pay $31 million to the producers of "House of Cards" after he was fired in 2018 following alleged sexual misconduct behind the scenes of the political drama.

Spacey, who starred on the Netflix show from 2013-17, was accused of preying on multiple young men, including a production assistant, which prompted an investigation by the MRC production company and ultimate termination from his role as the President of the United States, Francis Underwood, in addition to any producing contracts.