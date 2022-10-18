'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson faces trial on 3 rape charges

"That ‘70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is set to face three women in court who said he allegedly raped them between 2001 and 2003.

The 46-year-old actor, who is also a Scientologist, has been accused of allegedly raping the women in his Hollywood Hills home amid his rise to fame. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three women were members of the Church of Scientology; however, they have left since Masterson’s alleged actions.

The "Ranch" actor has been free on a $3.3 million bond since his June 2020 arrest.

Opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday in the Los Angeles trial of Masterson, and while a judge has expressed her determination not to have the church become the center of the proceedings, it will inevitably loom large.

One of the women was Masterson’s longtime girlfriend. Another was a longtime friend, and the third a newer acquaintance.

The accusers argued that the church’s insistence that it deals internally with problems between members made them hesitant at first to go to authorities.

"This is not going to become a trial on Scientology," Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo asserted at a pre-trial hearing. But she said she would allow its discussion as a reason why the women delayed reporting to authorities.

Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s initial attorney in the case, declared in September 2020 that the charges filed against Masterson by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey are based on events that took place nearly 20 years ago. He further claimed they were applied out of pressure to prosecute Masterson as Lacey faces an election, as well as the result of unfair hype from media outlets.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case," said Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases. "He is absolutely not guilty."

Masterson’s lead attorney for the trial, Phillip Cohen, appears to be taking the opposite approach to the Church of Scientology than Mesereau, seeking in a pretrial motion to minimize mentions of the institution.

Masterson is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear, which could mean up to 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.