Scarlett Johansson says 'Black Widow' is a film about 'self forgiveness'

Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff, the elusive Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first major superhero movie, "Black Widow," to hit theaters in two years.

The 36-year-old actress' stand-alone film is set after "Captain America: Civil War" and features Natasha having to confront her past.

"I think it's a film about self-forgiveness," Johansson told Fox News while promoting the film.

"I think it was really important to see Natasha off her game," she said of her character's mindset. "Suddenly we find her in a place where she's utterly alone and really not attached to anything. She has to face her demons and is really able to face them because of Yelena."

‘BLACK WIDOW’ STAR SCARLETT JOHANSSON CRITICIZES 'SEXUALIZED' PORTRAYAL OF CHARACTER IN 'IRON MAN 2'

Yelena is Natasha's younger sister and played Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh.

"Yelena is the woman who is saying to her, look, you experienced this and you need to examine it and it's not okay… this is why you don't sleep at night, and neither do I. It's a very powerful experience," Johansson hinted.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON REFLECTS ON NOT GETTING ROLES: ‘I’VE BASICALLY MADE A CAREER OUT OF BEING SECOND CHOICE’

Meanwhile, Pugh told Fox News what she really admired about the young, trained assassin. "I really loved how, despite all that she'd gone through, she never came out of that experience as weak. I really appreciate the everything that came out of her mouth was very honest, and even though it may be harsh at times, it was real and it was very human," Pugh described.

"I just love the way that despite however broken she felt, she kind of came out everything with a boldness and whether she was fighting with someone or arguing with someone, she kind of came at them exactly the same way. It just totally came from her heart," she teased. "She's ferocious."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Black Widow" is currently in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.