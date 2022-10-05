Sarah Jessica Parker returns to 'And Just Like That...' set after stepfather's death

Sarah Jessica Parker has returned to the set of "And Just Like That…" following the death of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste.

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the "Sex and the City" revival, was seen smiling next to Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York, in Uptown Manhattan on Wednesday.

The actresses braved the rainy day in New York City with smiles on their faces as the outing marks Parker’s official return to filming since the passing of her stepfather.

On Wednesday, Parker took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of Bradshaw’s look as she prepared to start filming Season 2 of "And Just Like That..."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER ANNOUNCES DEATH OF STEPFATHER AFTER ‘AN UNEXPECTED AND RAPID ILLNESS’

The actress’ look was a cargo jumpsuit, with leather heels and a plastic pigeon propped beside her.

"First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ," she captioned her post.

Parker’s family shared the news of her stepfather’s passing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the statement read.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER RADIATES AT 'SEX AND THE CITY' REVIVAL 'AND JUST LIKE THAT' PREMIERE

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the statement concluded.

The "Sex and the City" star was expected to be honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala; however, a rep for Parker confirmed to Fox News Digital she didn’t make it to the event at all.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SAYS 'SEX AND THE CITY' CHARACTER AIDAN WILL RETURN IN SEASON 2 OF ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…'

The 57-year-old actress currently serves as the vice chair of the board of directors and created the first Fall Fashion Gala back in 2012, helping to raise more than $24 million for the organization since, according to Page Six.

The news of Forste's death came after it was reported that Parker missed the event because of a reported "sudden devastating family situation."

The night before Parker was set to attend the gala, the "And Just Like That…" actress appeared at the New York premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Parker was joined by her 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Over the weekend, Parker took to Instagram to share a tribute to her stepfather, who married her mother, Barbara, in 1969.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years," she wrote alongside an image of Forste.