Sarah Jessica Parker says 'Sex and the City' character Aidan will return in season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…'

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that John Corbett will return to his role as fan-favorite "Sex and the City" character Aidan Shaw in the sequel series "And Just Like That…"

It was previously reported in August that Corbett was returning to the show as the lovable furniture designer for a "substantial, multi-episode arc." At the time, HBO Max would not confirm or deny the information.

While speaking to "Entertainment Tonight," Parker all but confirmed the character will be returning.

When asked about his return, she responded, "Could be, could be," then adding, "Well, you know, I can’t be like cryptic about it anymore."

The news of Corbett's return opens the door for other characters from the original show to make their return. Some of Carrie’s other exes who could come back include Aleksandr Petrovsky, played by Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Jack Berger, played by Ron Livingston.

Parker and other members of the cast have been teasing fans about the show’s second season on their social media accounts, posting photos of the scripts for the first few episodes during the first table read of the season.

Parker's photo was of the first episode and had the episode title crossed out, while Sara Ramirez posted scripts from the first two episodes, with the titles also covered.

Although Parker didn’t give much away about the show’s sophomore season in her Instagram post, she gave a little hint as to what fans can expect in her interview.

She explained that while season 1 was very much about Carrie’s grief and how she picked up the pieces after the death of her husband, John "Mr. Big" Preston, season 2 will be lighter and showcase what life is like on the other side of loss and how Carrie overcomes and moves on.

"Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker told "Entertainment Tonight." "More of our new cast members who we love."

The first episode of the first season ended with Mr. Big having a heart attack and dying after wrapping up a workout on his Peloton. The rest of the season followed Carrie as she processed her grief and tried to figure out how to live in a world without Big.

The season ended with Carrie kissing her boss in an elevator, leading fans to believe she was ready to date again.

Season 2 of "And Just Like That…" is currently in production and set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2023.