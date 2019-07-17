Sarah Hyland saw fiancé Wells Adams ‘for the man he really was’ during 'health issues': source

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams are head-over-heels in love with each other and announced on Tuesday they are getting married.

However, friends of the couple say it was Adams, 35, who sealed the deal with the “Modern Family” actress the old-fashioned way – by simply being present in Hyland’s life during her most vulnerable moments.

“Sarah couldn’t be happier to be engaged to Wells. She saw him for the man he really was over the past year-and-a-half or so when he never wavered while Sarah battled through her health issues,” a source close to the multiple-time SAG Award-winning actress told Fox News on Wednesday.

In the past, Hyland, 28, has been open about her health problems and surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well. It was during these times where Wells stepped up to the plate for Hyland in a big way, traveling to Los Angeles following a second kidney transplant to help her during recovery.

“That was super important to Sarah because as strong of a woman as Sarah is, Wells showed her that he wasn’t going anywhere,” the source said of the former “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant.

“Wells was at Sarah’s side either physically or via FaceTime every step of the way and did everything in his power to lift her spirits and make sure she was at ease, even during her times of discomfort,” the source added saying they couldn't "be happier for a couple and Sarah has deserved this for so long.”

In a vulnerable and wide-ranging interview with Self in December, the actress got candid about her most recent surgeries, detailing the extent of her medical history. It was previously made public that she lives with kidney dysplasia, which essentially means her kidneys did not form correctly when she was in the womb.

On Tuesday, Hyland and Adams took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their engagement news.

Per E! News, Adams popped the question on a private island in Fiji. He also hired a photographer to take photos as the special moment occurred.

The two began dating in late 2017 after meeting through social media.

