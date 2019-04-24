‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland discusses self-care, finding balance amid health problems

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland has explained how self-care has helped her through a series of health problems.

The 28-year-old actress has suffered from numerous health issues and had to undergo several surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well.

This week, Hyland explained that self-care helped her feel more balanced and in control of some areas of her life, according to People.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” Hyland told the outlet.

“So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that,” she added.

One of the things that really helps her, Hyland said, is working out, but spending so much time in the hospital and in recovery makes exercising difficult. Without working out, she told People, she’s been “in a more anxiety-ridden place.”

However, she said she’s turned to skincare -- something she said she hadn’t paid much attention to before.

As she got older, she said, she realized she needed to be taking better care of herself such as “eating more greens than fast food and using moisturizers instead of not and really investing in myself.”

She went on to say that finding the right ways to care for herself and managing her health has made a big difference.

“It’s been a big transformation for me, not only health-wise, but emotionally, physically and mentally,” she said. “If you don’t have control in some areas of your life, you need to be able to take control of the other ones that you can do.”

Hyland also announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is part of Olay’s Skin Transformed campaign and will be featured in a waterproof book.

“These photos will always be such an incredibly special reminder of this chapter of my skin story and I couldn’t be more thrilled to highlight my back and what it has meant to me as I have watched my body transform,” she partly captioned a photo of her back.

In December, Hyland opened up about the slew of medical issues she had only vaguely alluded to previously.

Speaking in a vulnerable and wide-ranging interview with Self, the actress got candid about her most recent surgeries, detailing the extent of her medical history. It was previously made public that she lives with kidney dysplasia, which essentially means her kidneys did not form correctly when she was in the womb.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.