'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland’s fiancé Wells Adams on why he felt 'too much pressure' before proposing

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams opened up about his proposal to “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland — and why he was feeling the heat before popping the big question.

The pair took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to announce the exciting news.

Later, speaking on his podcast — “Your Favorite Things” — with co-host Brandi Cyrus, Adams joked that it was “surprising” that Hyland, 28, said yes.

SARAH HYLAND AND WELLS ADAMS ARE ENGAGED

“She said yes, which was surprising, I think, to everyone involved. Real touch and go there,” Adams, 35, said jokingly, per E! News.

But asking Hyland to marry him wasn't what was putting the pressure on Adams. Rather, it was having to look after the estimated $100,000 to $150,000 5-carat oval diamond ring he purchased for the actress.

"Everyone is like, ‘Are you so happy?' And I was so happy but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring. There's too much pressure!” he said on the podcast, per E! News.

Adams also confessed he knew Hyland suspected that he had something big planned — even after he attempted to “throw her off a little bit.”

'MODERN FAMILY STAR SARAH HYLAND DONS SHEER DRESS IN INSTAGRAM SNAP: 'SUN'S OUT, BUNS OUT'

“I think she thought it was happening and then, right before we left, I was dressed pretty frumpy. I was like, ‘Is this t-shirt OK?’ And she was like, ‘You’re wearing a t-shirt?’ That threw her off a little bit. Listen, Sarah’s a smart girl. She knew what was happening.”

Adams popped the question on a private island in Fiji, according to E! News. The 35-year-old also hired a photographer to take photos as the special moment occurred.

The pair began dating in late 2017 after meeting through social media.