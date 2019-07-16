Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are getting married.

The "Modern Family" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the exciting news.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams," she captioned a series of photos from the couple's special moment.

SARAH HYLAND'S BOYFRIEND WELLS ADAMS COMES TO HER DEFENSE 

In one picture, Adams, 35, is seen getting down on one knee and popping the question to a shocked Hyland, 28.

The next photo features the actress and Adams proudly showing off her diamond sparkler.

SARAH HYLAND, WELLS ADAMS' PARENTS HAVEN'T MET BECAUSE OF POLITICAL DIFFERENCES 

The star also shared two pictures of the pair kissing and another of them holding each other closely.

Adams and Hyland started dating in late 2017.