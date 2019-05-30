Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' parents haven't met because of political differences

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland's real-life family won't meet her boyfriend Wells Adams' brood until and unless they tie the knot.

"My parents haven’t met Sarah‘s parents and for good reason," Adams, 34, said on his "Your Favorite Thing" podcast. "They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something."

Though Adams has yet to pop the question to the 28-year-old actress, he says the only time their parents will ever be in the same room will be at their wedding.

"It will be a bunch of liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird," he said.

"They are going to hang out one time and it’s going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics," he admitted. He added that he hopes someone would film their respective families' interactions.

Adams and Hyland have been dating since late 2017.

She underwent a kidney transplant just days after meeting her beau.