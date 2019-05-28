Sarah Hyland shows off her kidney surgery scars in Ellen DeGeneres-themed underwear on social media

Sarah Hyland isn’t afraid to show off her scars -- or her themed underwear.

The 28-year-old “Modern Family” star posted a picture of her bare stomach on Instagram last week -- with the top of her “Ellen”-printed underwear visible above the waistline of her jeans while proudly showing her scars.

“Hey @theellenshow I know you’re besties with Jen but does she wear your underwear outside of her jeans like me?" the actress captioned the photo on Thursday with the hashtag "#showyourscars" at the end.

Hyland’s post was in reference to Jennifer Aniston, People reported. Last week, the "Dumplin" star confirmed she was best friends with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show.

DeGeneres responded to Hyland’s question in the comments of the Instagram post, saying: “She doesn’t do that, but she’s been known to drink wine out of an Ellen mug.”

To which Hyland replied: “@theellenshow SAME! ... like mother like daughter I guess.”

Actress Selma Blair also jumped in on the conversation, writing, “Hi cutes,” with a lips emoji.

Even before she shared the snap of her scars last week, Hyland has been open about her health problems and surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well.

In April, she told People that self-care helped her feel more balanced and in control of some areas of her life.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” Hyland told the outlet.

“So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that,” she added.

In December, Hyland opened up about the slew of medical issues she had only vaguely alluded to previously.

Speaking in a vulnerable and wide-ranging interview with Self, the actress got candid about her most recent surgeries, detailing the extent of her medical history. It was previously made public that she lives with kidney dysplasia, which essentially means her kidneys did not form correctly when she was in the womb.

