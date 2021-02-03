Salma Hayek says posting bikini pictures is 'liberating': 'I have no shame'

Salma Hayek is opening up about her bikini pictures.

The 54-year-old star has become known in recent months for sharing pictures of herself donning two-pieces to Instagram, showing off her toned figure.

However, the burst of photos hasn't come along for no reason, but instead, because the "Frida" actress has hit a milestone she's particularly proud of.

Hayek recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said that she finds sharing such photos "liberating."

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she explained, adding that she took a plethora of pictures once she reached her goal size.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation," said the actress.

However, she joked that once the week ended, she slipped into different habits.

"But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again," the star joked.

Even though she feels she looks a little different today than she did on vacation, Hayek said she's happy to share the throwback pics.

"I saved my pictures, I'm not in the same condition today and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," she said. "I'm going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"

She realizes how frequent the posts are, however, and plans to take it easy on the bikini pics for a while.

"People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day," said the Oscar-nominee. "No, they're all from the same location."

A swimsuit snap last made its way onto Hayek's social media profile over the weekend, when she shared a photo of herself taking a dip while wearing a black one-piece suit.

Before that, she shared a pair of photos of herself wearing a barely-there black bikini telling fans, "We need to keep our cool."