Salma Hayek gives off ‘Sunday vibes’ with swimsuit snapshot

Salma Hayek enjoyed some R&R over the weekend.

Hayek, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a swimsuit snap that received a wealth of praise from her 17 million followers.

The sizzling swimsuit pic — which has received nearly a million likes — saw Hayek rocking an all-black swimsuit as she soaked up some sun while taking a dip in the pool.

"#sundayvibes," the "Bliss" actress simply captioned the snapshot.

"Incredible a true goddess," one commenter wrote. "My Goodness you are beautiful!!" said another.

The stunning swimsuit pic comes off the heels of Hayek’s interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, in which she addresses Hilaria Baldwin’s heritage scandal. Baldwin, 37, was put on blast in December when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass.

"[…] A lot of my friends ask me, ‘Oh, did you hear about this? Oh my God ….’ We all lie a little bit," Hayek said on Monday. "She makes my friend [Alec Baldwin] happy. She's a good, she fooled me because she's such a good mother and she has five [children]. And you know, I don't care."

Hayek went on to say that Baldwin is "not a bad person." "[She's] a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me. And that's all I care about," Hayek concluded.

