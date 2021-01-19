Salma Hayek meditates in ocean: 'We need to keep our cool’

Salma Hayek instructed her followers to keep their cool as she posed in new beach photos.

The 54-year-old actress posted several pictures of herself meditating on Tuesday. In the first snapshot, Hayek is seen sitting in shallow water near a beach as she mediated in a black bikini, and in another picture, Hayek is photographed meditating on the beach.

"We need to keep our cool. Hay que mantener la calma 🧘🏽‍♀️ #instamood #calm," she wrote on Instagram.

The Oscar-nominated actress just celebrated hitting 17 million followers on the social media platform. Hayek celebrated the exciting news on Sunday, letting her fans know that she's "grateful" for their support.

SALMA HAYEK STARTS THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A SULTRY BIKINI SNAP

"17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green," she captioned the post with a green heart emoji.

Hayek shared a series of photographs, which showed the star wearing a green dress featuring a plunging neckline and side cut-outs along with the caption.

SALMA HAYEK STUNS IN PHOTOS AS SHE CELEBRATES 17 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

She accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Hayek reflected on her appearance over her decades in the spotlight and admitted that she used to have insecurities about her image.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine for its "Beautiful Issue," in which she shared makeup-free images of herself. "I used to criticize myself so much. Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hayek also told The New York Times in 2017 of her regular beauty routine: "I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?"

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report