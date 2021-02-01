Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Scandal
Published

Salma Hayek addresses Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal: 'I don't blame her'

The actress called it a 'bizarre story,' but said, 'we all lie a little bit'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 1Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Salma Hayek is speaking out regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

The yoga guru and wife of Alec Baldwin was criticized after it was recently discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass. 

Now, Hayek, who guest-starred in "30 Rock" alongside Alec, has opened up about Hilaria's heritage during a recent appearance on Radio Andy.

"Oh my God, that is crazy," she said on Monday when host Andy Cohen asked if she'd been keeping up with the scandal. "All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit."

SALMA HAYEK STARTS THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A SULTRY BIKINI SNAP

According to Biography.com, Hayek's mother's side is Spanish while her father is Lebanese. She was born in Mexico, but was living in the US by age 12 before relocating to Mexico for a time.

"[Hilaria] makes my friend [Alec] happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother," the actress confessed during the radio interview. "She has five [kids] and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

Furthermore, Hayek said she feels "honored" that someone would want their "alter ego" to be "similar" to her own roots.

SALMA HAYEK MEDITATES IN OCEAN: 'WE NEED TO KEEP OUR COOL'

"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish," the "Frida" actress explained. "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool."

Salma Hayek (right) says she 'doesn't blame' Hilaria Baldwin (left) for claiming Spanish heritage when she was actually born in the US.

Salma Hayek (right) says she 'doesn't blame' Hilaria Baldwin (left) for claiming Spanish heritage when she was actually born in the US. (Getty Images)

The star stressed that the story of Baldwin's heritage was "bizarre," but suggested that everyone creates "their own character in life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife," Hayek said. "She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She concluded: "Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that."

On Our Radar