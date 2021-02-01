Salma Hayek addresses Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal: 'I don't blame her'

Salma Hayek is speaking out regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

The yoga guru and wife of Alec Baldwin was criticized after it was recently discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass.

Now, Hayek, who guest-starred in "30 Rock" alongside Alec, has opened up about Hilaria's heritage during a recent appearance on Radio Andy.

"Oh my God, that is crazy," she said on Monday when host Andy Cohen asked if she'd been keeping up with the scandal. "All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit."

According to Biography.com, Hayek's mother's side is Spanish while her father is Lebanese. She was born in Mexico, but was living in the US by age 12 before relocating to Mexico for a time.

"[Hilaria] makes my friend [Alec] happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother," the actress confessed during the radio interview. "She has five [kids] and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

Furthermore, Hayek said she feels "honored" that someone would want their "alter ego" to be "similar" to her own roots.

"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish," the "Frida" actress explained. "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool."

The star stressed that the story of Baldwin's heritage was "bizarre," but suggested that everyone creates "their own character in life."

"She's not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife," Hayek said. "She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about."

She concluded: "Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that."