Salma Hayek says dyslexia left her 'confused' while learning 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' movie title

Salma Hayek had to work hard on her latest film.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 54, stars in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and opened up about how she prepared for the film's release during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is a sequel to 2017's "The Hitman's Bodyguard" which sees Hayek take a leading role after having only a small appearance in the first.

"I have to stay that I started practicing saying the name of the movie since we were shooting it because I am dyslexic," she said.

The actress then joked about jumbling up the movie's mouthful of a name, mistakenly calling it "Hitman’s Bodyguard Wife," "Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard" and "Bodyguard Hitman's Wife."

"I get really confused," Hayek confessed. "I almost have it down."

That wasn't the only prep she had to do, however, as she wanted to be ready to go toe-to-toe with screen legend and co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who is famous for cursing on-screen.

"It's fun but it was very intimidating at the beginning," the star said of swearing with Jackson. "I was like Robert De Niro in ‘Taxi Driver’ practicing my [cursing]."

"I had to say [motherf-----] in front of him a lot of times and it's quite intimidating," she added.

Luckily, she is able to blame some of her not-so-polite moments on her work in the film, which sees her star as the titular wife, Sonia.

"I have to be very careful because I still have a little bit of Sonia that comes out here and there and I have my daughter and one time I was [cursing], she just went, ‘Mom!’" recalled Hayek. "And I said, ‘Oh, it was not me, it was Sonia.’ Now I use it every time that I say something that I should say. I just say, ‘That’s not me, it was Sonia.'"