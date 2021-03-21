Salma Hayek shares Sunday morning beach photo in a purple one-piece

Salma Hayek started off her Sunday morning with a beach day photo she shared to Instagram.

The 54-year-old actress posted a solo shot of herself standing on a wooden patio by the sea, which she captioned as: "#sundayfunday."

In the serene photo, Hayek is facing the camera in a purple one-piece swimsuit with accented front drawstrings and oversized sunglasses.

Next to Hayek is what appears to be an ocean-facing infinity pool with a barely noticeable wall breaking up the open water.

Since the "Desperado" actress did not geotag her location for the post, her 17.6 million Instagram followers were left wondering about her whereabouts.

"Omg what a beautiful place (and woman, of course), have a good Sunday," a highly followed Salma Hayek fan page commented.

"So beautiful and gorgeous," another fan wrote.

"You look amazing," someone else wrote with three fire sign emojis.

Hayek’s post received more than 640,000 likes and 4,100 comments all before noon.

It’s not immediately clear if Hayek’s billionaire husband François Henri Pinault was present for her morning snapshot, but it’s apparent the actress has her Sunday routine down, according to Instagram posts she’s shared in recent weeks.

In the last three months, Hayek has shared multiple photos of herself going for a Sunday swim or lounging around in a swimsuit.

On Jan. 24 and 31, Hayek showed off her red and black one-piece swimsuits while hanging out on a netted hammock and then posing inside a pool. Both photos were captioned as: "#sundayvibes."

Other recent Sunday swimsuit posts include her Valentine’s Day post with Pinault, where wore a knitted floral coverup; and a Feb. 21 post where she shared a "#selfiesunday" that showed off her beachy curls and a black halter top.