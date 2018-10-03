Expand / Collapse search
Extra Help, Structured Practice Beneficial for Dyslexia
November 20, 2014

Developmental reading disorder, or dyslexia, is a learning disability that impacts language skills. People with dyslexia often find it difficult to read, and they have trouble with other language skills like writing, spelling and word recognition. It does not interfere with a person’s intelligence level. Dyslexia has nothing to do with someone’s vision and may not be diagnosed until adulthood. For example, Whoopi Goldberg and Charles Schwab are both dyslexic but didn’t realize it until they were adults.