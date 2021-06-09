Salma Hayek talks weight loss struggles: Women are 'expected not to age'

Salma Hayek got incredibly vulnerable about weight loss and aging in a new interview.

The 54-year-old actress told InStyle magazine that she feels pressure to be a certain size because it's "what's expected for a woman who people consider good-looking."

"As you get older, you're expected not to age," Hayek pointed out.

Despite not yet being at her goal weight after putting on a few pounds for her upcoming movie, "House of Gucci," she's still proud of her body.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she admitted.

Hayek said she's aware no matter "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous."

"I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation," she said.

"It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying," she said of meditation. "With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations."

Hayek explained how she's been meditating since her 30s.

