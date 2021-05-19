Salma Hayek reveals near-fatal COVID battle: ‘My doctor begged me to go to the hospital’

Salma Hayek revealed she secretly battled and recovered from the coronavirus and nearly lost her life throughout the course of the ordeal.

The "Savages" actress, 54, opened up about her bout with the novel illness during an interview with Variety and in the conversation said she contracted COVID-19 early during the pandemic and spent seven weeks in isolation away from her husband Kering CEO, François-Henri Pinault, 58, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina, in the family’s U.K. home.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek said during the virtual discussion. "I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’"

The Oscar-winner was on oxygen during a part of her near-fatal bout and said she still hasn’t regained all of her energy that was zapped away by the virus.

Hayek’s next film, "House of Gucci," starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga was enough of a push to get the actress back into the swing of things with the worst symptoms of the illness behind her.

"It was not a lot of time. It was easy," Hayek explained. "It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired."

Hayek's illness also didn't stifle her confidence as she continued to post super-steamy selfies to social media.

The actress admitted in February that sharing revealing images on social media has been "liberating" for her in a big way.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that once she reached her goal size, the camera flashes came in abundance.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation. But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again," quipped the "Frida" star.