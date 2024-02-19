Expand / Collapse search
SAG Awards red carpet fashion moments of the early 2000s

Dive into the world of early 2000s fashion, as Hollywood's elite grace the SAG Awards red carpet

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
When reflecting on the fashion of the early 2000s, it is hard to forget iconic and unforgettable red carpet moments like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears wearing matching denim to the 2001 American Music Awards, or Jennifer Lopez walking the 42nd Grammy Awards red carpet in a Versace tropical outfit with a plunging neckline.

While some choices may be cringe-worthy, there are undoubtedly red carpet looks that stood out and captured the essence of the decade.

The SAG Awards red carpet has been a stage for unforgettable fashion moments, showcasing the glamour and style of Hollywood's brightest stars.

Explore the glamour of the early 2000s, while celebrating the SAG Awards red carpet fashion moments that set the standards for elegance and sophistication.

  1. Catherine Zeta-Jones (2004)
  2. Jennifer Garner (2004)
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker (2000)
  4. Courteney Cox (2000)
  5. Charlize Theron (2000)

1. Catherine Zeta-Jones (2004)

Catherine Zeta-Jones made a statement at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a stunning gold gown by Elie Saab. 

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2004 in Los Angeles. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage for Turner)

The gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, perfectly matched her accessories – heels, clutch, and jewelry – all elegantly infused with the same captivating gold hue.

2. Jennifer Garner (2004)

Many people consider that this red backless gown that Jennifer Garner wore "completely defined the 2000s," according to Bustle. 

This smooth, silky fabric was a recurring presence not only at several SAG Awards but also at numerous other events throughout the decade. 

Jennifer Garner during The 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jennifer Garner during the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

The dress's impeccable fit and cut encapsulate the essence of 2000s fashion, defining the iconic style of that era.

In 2004, Garner earned the SAG award for her outstanding performance as Sydney Bristow in the series "Alias," winning in the category of Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker (2000)

Although it might not fit the conventional dress category, Sarah Jessica Parker's 2000 outfit is something worth talking about. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, nominated for her role in "Sex and the City," graced the occasion in a stunning off-the-shoulder gray pinstripe suit by Vivienne Westwood. 

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Sixth Annual SAG Awards

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 12, 2000 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

This outfit exuded sophistication, perfectly complementing her noteworthy presence at the event.

4. Courteney Cox (2000)

Courteney Cox wore a sheer, glittering white slip-dress to the sixth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Courteney Cox during The 6th Annual SAG Awards

Courteney Cox Arquette during the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Nominated for an ensemble award with her "Friends" castmates, she added a touch of enchantment to the event, exuding charm and glamour on the distinguished red carpet.

5. Charlize Theron (2000)

Charlize Theron's appearance at the 2000 SAG Awards remains ingrained in our memories, particularly her striking selection of a red silk gown adorned with florals.

Charlize Theron during The 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Charlize Theron during the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Sam Levi/WireImage)

Dazzling in a figure-hugging, beaded and embroidered red slip dress, Theron, nominated for an ensemble award for "Cider House Rules," elevated her look with a matching shawl, vibrant red lipstick, and sparkling diamond jewelry.

Her appearance set a glamorous tone on the red carpet, showcasing both style and sophistication.

