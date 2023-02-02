2023 SAG Awards: Zendaya, Emily Blunt and Jeff Bridges to present at award show

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honors both movies and TV shows, is here.

Nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January – including the recipient for this year's lifetime achievement award: Sally Field.

Here's how to watch, who's nominated and what else to know ahead of this year's SAG Awards.

How to watch

Rather than air on a traditional network, this year's award show will stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Starting in 2024, the award show will stream exclusively on Netflix.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said. "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

The award show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Host

Unlike other award shows, the SAG Awards typically do not have a host for the award show, having only one throughout its 29-year history. Kristen Bell was the show's first and last host, taking on the job in 2018, joking "I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it."

In 2013, Kathy Connell, executive producer of the show, explained their decision to go without a host ahead of the 23rd annual award show.

"We chose to not have a host was [sic] because we didn’t want the time taken away from the people we were honoring," she explained. "Our show is just two hours long. We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality."

This year is no different, as the show will begin with each actor's story about what acting means to them, and carried forward by the presenters on stage.

Nominees

The SAG Awards nominations are often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards, with many SAG winners going on to also win an Oscar. This year's nominees are a mix of first-time honorees as well as veteran actors, in both the TV and movie categories.

When it comes to the film nominations, "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned the most nods this year, with five nominations each, tying for the record of most nominations at a SAG Award show. The record was previously set by "Shakespeare in Love," "Chicago" and "Doubt."

The movies are nominated for outstanding cast in a motion picture – up against "Babylon," "Women Talking" and "The Fablemans" – as well as outstanding actress and actor in a leading role, in addition to outstanding actor and actress in a supporting role.

On the TV side, the Netflix drama "Ozark" leads with the most nominations, with a total of four under their belt, including best ensemble cast, as well as outstanding actor in a drama series and twice in actress in a drama series for both Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

In the comedy department, "Barry" and "Only Murders in the Building" are both tied for second place for most TV nominations, with a total of three nominations each.

Presenters

Many of this year's presenters are nominees, either as part of an ensemble cast, or for their individual performances.

Presenters include Jessica Chastain, who is also nominated for her role as Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy," Emily Blunt, who is also nominated for her role of Lady Cornelia Locke in "The English," and Caleb McLaughlin, also nominated as a member of the ensemble cast of "Stranger Things."

Other presenters at this year's show include nominees, Jason Bateman, nominated for "Ozark," Jeff Bridges, nominated for "The Old Man," Jenna Ortega, nominated for "Wednesday," Aubrey Plaza, nominated for "The White Lotus," Adam Scott for "Severance" and Zendaya for "Euphoria."

They are joined by Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park, as well as Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry who were previously announced as this year's SAG Awards Ambassadors. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Matt Bomer, Ariana DeBose, Eugene Levy and Amy Poehler will also present.

Andrew Garfield will present the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field, who he previously worked with on the "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies.

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

The recipient for this year's SAG Lifetime Achievement Award is Sally Field.

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," Drescher said. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can."

Field has been in the entertainment industry since 1965 when she was cast as the titular character in the sitcom "Gidget." Since then, she has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films, such as "Steel Magnolias," Forrest Gump," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Lincoln," for which she received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.

In the past, she has been nominated for 11 Golden Globe Awards, eight SAG Awards and Emmy Awards, three Academy Awards and one Tony Award. Of those nominations she won two Golden Globes for her role in "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart," one SAG Award for "Brothers & Sisters," three Emmy Awards for "Sybil," "Brothers & Sisters" and "ER," and two Academy Awards for "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart."

Previous recipients of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award are Betty White, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, two of Field's co-stars in her movie "80 for Brady."