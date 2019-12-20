'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson, Christian Huff share stunning vacation photos: 'God's filter'

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are still in amazing spirits off their beautiful beach honeymoon.

The “Duck Dynasty” alum, 22, took to Instagram on Friday to share more photos from their luxurious vacation in the sun and sand.

"Gods [sic] filter - a series," she captioned an album of images ranging from the stunning blue water to a rainbow that appeared outside their hotel room.

Earlier in December, the newlyweds posted their first batch of honeymoon photos.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” Robertson wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got engaged to Huff in June after he popped the question. Robertson and Huff got married on her family’s Louisiana farm last week after five months of engagement.

People magazine reported that the family converted a tennis court on their sprawling property with hedges and string lights to create a romantic setting for them to exchange their vows and say “I do.”

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” 22-year-old Robertson told the outlet prior to her wedding.

When the reality TV personality announced her engagement she said of Huff, "He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend." Robertson said their relationship isn't perfect, "but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer."

While he said of Robertson, "I cannot speak highly enough about you and all that you have taught me this past year. Thank you for always showing me how to be more like Christ everyday, you embody the spirit so beautifully. Sadie rob you’re the best babe and this race is so much more fun running with you."