'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson, husband Christian Huff share honeymoon photos: 'Best week of my life'

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are soaking up the sun during their honeymoon.

The “Duck Dynasty” alum, 22, took to Instagram on Monday to show off some beach snaps with her new husband.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” Robertson wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

Robertson’s post features two images — the first shows her and Huff, 21, standing beside the rocks at the beach under the sunlight; the second shows the chiseled Huff enjoying some food and drinks with his new wife.

Huff reciprocated by posting more snaps of the couple on his Instagram.

“best week of my life with my smoking wife 🔥🕺🏽🌴,” he wrote in his post.

Much like his wife’s, Huff’s post shows off the couple posing by the rocks.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got engaged to Huff in June after he popped the question. Robertson and Huff got married on her family’s Louisiana farm last week after five months of engagement.

People magazine reported that the family converted a tennis court on their sprawling property with hedges and string lights to create a romantic setting for them to exchange their vows and say “I do.”

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” 22-year-old Robertson told the outlet prior to her wedding.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report