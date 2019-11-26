'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson marries Christian Huff in intimate Louisiana ceremony

Former “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson married Christian Huff on her family’s Louisiana farm on Monday.

People magazine reports that the family converted a tennis court on their sprawling property with hedges and string lights to create a romantic setting for them to exchange their vows and say “I do.”

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” 22-year-old Robertson told the outlet prior to her wedding.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR SADIE ROBERTSON CELEBRATES BRIDAL SHOWER: 'I WOKE UP GRATEFUL TO GOD'

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” she continued. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

According to People, the couple was married in front of roughly 600 guests in an intimate, outdoor ceremony that was attended by her Season 19 “Dancing with the Stars” castmate, Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

The couple reportedly shared both traditional and personal vows before joining their friends and family for a reception held under a large tent.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson said before the wedding.

SADIE ROBERTSON LEARNED TO OVERCOME FEAR BY FINDING TRUST IN GOD: MY BELIEF IS 'UNSHAKABLE'

The reality star and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got engaged to Huff, 21, in June after he popped the question. Prior to the ceremony, she explained how her faith helped her understand that Huff is the one she wanted to marry.

“There’s definitely a million things,” she said of Huff. “I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”

“We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” Robertson concluded. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple plans to spend their honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.