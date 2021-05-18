Sadie Robertson reveals how birth of newborn daughter changed her perspective on body image

Sadie Robertson is just one week into being a first-time mom and she says her life has already been "changed."

The " Duck Dynasty " alum shared an adorable black-and-white mirror selfie from her daughter Honey James ' nursery and she's smiling from ear to ear with the little one in her arm.

"1 week and you’ve officially changed me for the better. I’ve learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," Robertson gushes in her caption.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" performer then shared a list of what her and Christian Huff's firstborn has already taught her.

"The way you came into the world was absolutely everything we prayed for and absolutely nothing we had planned for and that's the best way it could have been," the 23-year-old wrote. "If your birth had happened how I ‘planned’ then we wouldn't had seen what we had prayed. His plan is way better than our own. I love my little chunky miracle."

She continued to insist her daughter is indeed a miracle, noting that she had to herself "go through a moment of desperation, fear and even pain" to see it.

"But none of those feelings compare to the gratitude of receiving the miracle," her post continues.

Robertson also spoke about her body, declaring it's "much more than an image."

"It's a powerful creation that can host and grow a powerful creation. If I EVER get tripped up about my body image again it better be me tripping over the fact I'm made in the IMAGE of God," she said.

She concluded by calling her little one her "worship partner" and declaring that being Honey's mother is "the greatest job in the world."

Last Wednesday, Robertson revealed on social media that Honey James had arrived.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote. "The pure goodness of God."

"Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added alongside an adorable photo of her, Huff and their new bundle of joy. Robertson also shared several more snapshots of the new family of three.

Robertson and Huff revealed the name of their first child in late April. Robertson said she wanted to make sure her fans heard the name from her and not from "things going around."