Sadie Robertson expecting first child with husband Christian Huff

Sadie Roberston and her husband, Christian Huff, are celebrating some exciting news.

The newlyweds are expecting their first child together, the former "Duck Dynasty" star announced on Sunday via social media.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the 23-year-old TV personality captioned the pic of herself and Huff holding the sonogram.

"What I’ve learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come," Robertson wrote. "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," she continued. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Huff shared a similar photo with the caption, "mom & dad."

Roberston's mom, Kori, also couldn't contain her excitement in an Instagram post. "My baby is having a baby," she wrote. "Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama."

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 and moved back to Louisiana in March. Robertson previously told Fox News that spending all their time together during the pandemic "really deepened our relationship."

"I've just fallen more in love with Christian," she gushed.

"I did marry a really great man," Roberston said. "He’s amazing, and he’s taught me a lot about life. I think one thing that marriage has taught me and I told somebody this the other day, I think it teaches you a lot about God’s love because I think before Christian and I ever met, I was so hard on myself and I had so much self-doubt."