Sadie Robertson welcomes first child with husband Christian Huff: 'The pure goodness of God'

Sadie Robertson has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Christian Huff.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, named her first child, Honey James.

The exciting news was announced via Instagram on Wednesday. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote. "The pure goodness of God."

"Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added alongside an adorable photo of her, Huff and their new bundle of joy. Robertson also shared several more snapshotss of the new family of three.

The new parents revealed the name of their first child in late April. Robertson said she wanted to make sure her fans heard the name from her and not from "things going around."

The TV star said the word "honey" is mentioned in the Bible verse Proverbs 16:24, and reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

Robertson went on to explain she's "always loved" the verse.

"Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component," she wrote.

She also shared a moment from over two years ago in which the word "honey" became symbolic to the couple.

The new parents tied the knot in November 2019. They announced that they were expecting a baby in October 2020.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the TV personality captioned a social media picture of herself and Huff holding a sonogram at the time.

"What I’ve learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come," Robertson wrote. "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," she continued. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Huff shared a similar photo with the caption, "mom & dad."

Not long after the pregnancy announcement, Robertson shared that they were expecting a girl.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," the then-expectant mother captioned an Instagram post at the time.

