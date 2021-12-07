Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son dead after battling brain cancer

Nick Cannon's youngest child has died at just five months old.

The TV and radio show host announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" that his youngest son, Zen, died over the weekend after battling brain cancer.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed the baby boy in June. Zen was Cannon's seventh child.

Cannon revealed on air on Tuesday that Zen was battling a form of brain cancer. A couple of months after he was born, fluid started to build up in Zen’s head, Cannon revealed, and he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor.

"Immediately we had to have brain surgery. We put a shunt in his head and we were hoping for the best," Cannon explained.

By Thanksgiving week, Cannon said Zen’s health took an "interesting turn" and the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

He then revealed he spent his final moments with his son this past weekend.

"This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday. I got to spend the weekend with him…We got a chance to go to the ocean. Usually on Sundays I handle everything with the family and then I fly back to New York so I could be here for you all. But I wanted to make sure I had allowed the sun to rise, kind of hold my son.

Cannon said that although he was "holding my son for the last time," it was "a beautiful setting." He planned on heading back to New York on Sunday but ended up turning around.

"Even by the time I got to the car and got to the airport I had to turn around. Not only did we get to see the sunrise but we got to see the sunset too. I didn’t know how I was going to handle today. I just really wanted to grieve with my family.

"I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today. He puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers. I’m here to show that I can fight through this," Cannon said.

The star added that he is "so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time." He added that Zen’s mother has been "the strongest woman I’ve ever seen."

Scott shared a series of photos to Instagram commemorating the date June 23.

"I will love you for eternity," she captioned the set of black-and-white snaps, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms as she dons a plunging dark-colored dress.

Shortly before Zen’s birth, Cannon welcomed twins – his fifth child and sixth child — with another woman, Abby De La Rosa, who announced their birth via Instagram on June 16, sharing a video of her cradling her newborns. She revealed in the post that the boys are named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.

Furthermore, Cannon and his now-ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Bell said that the baby was named Powerful Queen Cannon.

The two also share a 3-year-old son, Golden. Cannon also famously shares 9-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.