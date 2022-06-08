Expand / Collapse search
Nick Cannon hints he's expecting more babies this year: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…'

Cannon announced he was expecting his eighth child last January

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Nick Cannon suggested on Tuesday that he is expecting more children this year. 

The dad of seven told the hosts of the "Lip Service" podcast that the "stork is on the way" after host Angela Yee asked him about rumors that he is expecting three more children this year. 

"When you say ‘on the way,’ what count are you at? Let's just put it this way - the stork is on the way," he laughed. 

Last year Cannon, 41, had twins with Abby De La Rosa and a son - who died in December - with Alyssa Scott after the baby was diagnosed with a brain tumor. 

NICK CANNON ANNOUNCES HE'S EXPECTING HIS EIGHTH CHILD: ‘SOME EXCITING NEWS’

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

In January, he announced he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. 

He did not confirm how many children he was expecting Tuesday but joked, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…"

Nick Cannon with son Golden Cannon whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell at LEGOLAND California on May 11, 2022 in Carlsbad, California. 

Nick Cannon with son Golden Cannon whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell at LEGOLAND California on May 11, 2022 in Carlsbad, California.  (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

He said that his therapist had said he needed to "chill out" and decided to try celibacy to focus on being a good father and businessman but "I didn't even make it to [January]."

"I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December - the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all,'" he told the podcast hosts Yee and Gigi Maguire.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon (2R) and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on  March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. 

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon (2R) and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on  March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.  ( JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Cannon said he had been celibate for about a month and a half. 

"Y'all are pretty good at math," Cannon laughed after the hosts predicted more babies around October of this year. 

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey and two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

