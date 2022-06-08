Nick Cannon hints he's expecting more babies this year: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon suggested on Tuesday that he is expecting more children this year.

The dad of seven told the hosts of the "Lip Service" podcast that the "stork is on the way" after host Angela Yee asked him about rumors that he is expecting three more children this year.

"When you say ‘on the way,’ what count are you at? Let's just put it this way - the stork is on the way," he laughed.

Last year Cannon, 41, had twins with Abby De La Rosa and a son - who died in December - with Alyssa Scott after the baby was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In January, he announced he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

He did not confirm how many children he was expecting Tuesday but joked, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…"

He said that his therapist had said he needed to "chill out" and decided to try celibacy to focus on being a good father and businessman but "I didn't even make it to [January]."

"I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December - the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all,'" he told the podcast hosts Yee and Gigi Maguire.

Cannon said he had been celibate for about a month and a half.

"Y'all are pretty good at math," Cannon laughed after the hosts predicted more babies around October of this year.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey and two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.