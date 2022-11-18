Ryan Reynolds reveals his forever ‘bucket list item' amid recent accomplishment: ‘Experience of a lifetime’

Ryan Reynolds is crossing items off his bucket list, one experience at a time.

Ahead of accepting the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, the "Deadpool" star got candid about his recent holiday project with comedian Will Ferrell and dished on how incredible it was to work with an icon on the upcoming film "Spirited."

"Working with Will has been a bucket list item for me forever," Reynolds told Fox News Digital.

"He's one of the greatest comedic actors of our time. He's contributed more to the comedic lexicon than almost any other actor I know, and I just love the guy."

"The Proposal" actor confessed that despite neither him nor Ferrell being professional singers or dancers, they worked with the top coaches for the holiday film.

He described the collaboration as "truly an experience of a lifetime."

Ferrell presented a tribute speech to his costar for being the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award and the first Canadian to receive the honor.

Reynolds also received a tribute speech from Octavia Spencer, Hugh Jackman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wife Blake Lively and more celebrity friends.

Lively praised her husband for his hard work and outstanding characteristics as the couple are expecting their fourth child together.

"His heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic… So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada," Lively said in her speech, posted on the Hollywood Reporter’s Twitter account.

"And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."

She also complimented her husband on who he is as a father, saying no matter where he is in the world, "daddy always comes home."

Meanwhile, "Castle" star Nathan Fillion, who also honored Reynolds at the ceremony, revealed to Fox News Digital another special present he gave to the "Free Guy" star for his birthday.

"The man who can get himself anything, I got him a title. He is now Lord Reynolds for owning a plot of land in Scotland. You're welcome," Fillion joked.

Reynolds went on to say that he hasn’t "fully processed" the acknowledgment and was slightly "speechless" to accept the American Cinematheque Award.

"I'm lucky. I love to collaborate … so many people that I'm in this room with are people that I've spent decades collaborating with, and playing in this crazy sandbox of storytelling with … I'm grateful for that."