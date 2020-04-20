Ryan Hurd says Maren Morris chose to name their baby Hayes for this sweet reason

When Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd brought their son into the world, they gave him the name Hayes for a very special reason.

Hurd, 33, recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and opened up about fatherhood and his baby with Morris, 30.

Among the ways Hurd and Morris like to spend their time with their little one is by playing music.

"We play him a lot of Beatles songs," Hurd said. "I like to sing him as many McCartney songs I can get. ... We're trying to just get him a good base of great music to listen to."

Hurd said that parenting is "natural" to the pair and that Morris, who gave birth during the global pandemic, is doing "great."

"She's excited to just not be pregnant anymore," the singer said.

Hurd told the outlet that he and Morris split the parenting duties: She feeds little Hayes while Hurd handles the diapers.

"It doesn't faze me," Hurd explained. "You got to get it done. Gotta get it done, boy."

Of course, an important part of having a child is giving it a name, which Hurd said: "was all Maren's decision."

"We stayed up late one night a couple [of] years ago and I think we had too many drinks," Hurd recalled. "Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool' and she remembered it."

The baby's middle name is Andrew, which also has a special meaning.

"[It's] my little brother's name that passed away a few years ago," Hurd said. "So, that was a really cool way to honor him and my family."