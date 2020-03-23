Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd welcome baby boy: 'Love of our lives'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are officially parents.

The country stars welcomed their first child together on Monday, sharing the happy news -- and revealing his name to the world -- on Instagram.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd," Morris, 29, wrote in the caption. "3/23/20. Love of our lives."

The post contained four photos, all featuring little Hayes. One photo featured Hayes and Morris, while another showed Hurd, 33, and his newborn son.

Hayes also received a solo shot in the post, and the final picture featured the family of three, with Hurd leaning in to kiss Morris as she cuddled up with her bundle of joy.

Hurd also revealed the news on his own Instagram profile, writing, "Hayes Hurd 3•23•20," in the caption.

His post featured a shot of himself beaming down at his son and a second of Hayes swaddled in a blanket.

Several of the couple's friends from the music industry offered their congratulations in the comments of Morris' post.

"Congrats to you guys," wrote Lauren Alaina, adding a heart emoji.

Michelle Branch wrote, "Congratulations," with a heart emoji as well.

"Congrats Maren and Ryan!!!" said Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. "Can’t wait to meet sweet baby Hayes."

Maggie Rogers added: "!!!!!!! congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Morris and Hurd first revealed they were expecting last October.