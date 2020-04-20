Cindy Crawford shares throwback bikini snap from first trip with Rande Gerber for viral First Date Challenge

Cindy Crawford is giving fans a look at her past.

The legendary model joined in on the fun of the viral First Date Challenge, where couples share photos from the early days of their relationship on social media.

Crawford's contribution came in an Instagram post on Sunday, showing herself and her now-husband Rande Gerber embracing on a beach in the mid-1990s.

In the photo, Crawford, now 54, wears a white bikini with colorful floral embellishments while Gerber, now 57, sports a white T-shirt.

"Our first trip, 1994," Crawford wrote in the caption, including a yellow sun emoji. "@stephaniejcoffey put me up me to the #firstdatechallenge."

Although the picture wasn't technically from their first date, Crawford wrote, "I think this counts!"

The two have been married since 1998 and share two children: Presley, 20, and Kaia, 18.

Aside from finding the throwback photo, Crawford has been keeping busy with several other activities during the coronavirus quarantine.

One such activity: cooking.

Crawford recently shared a photo of herself whipping up a meal in the kitchen.

"Prepping my Shiksa Brisket for tomorrow!" the caption read. "A recipe borrowed from @RandeGerber’s grandma"

The model also shared a video of herself playing a game of Backgammon with no opponent, playing on both sides of the board instead.

"So this is where we’re at... #selfieisolation," Crawford wrote in the caption.