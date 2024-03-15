New 'Fall Guy' film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt breaks a Guinness World Record

"The Fall Guy" stuntman Logan Holladay shattered a Guinness World Record previously set in 2006 by Adam Kirley in "Casino Royale."

Holladay was honored with his official Guinness World Record certificate, presented by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt during a special screening of the movie on March 13 in Los Angeles.

The record broken by Holladay was for most cannon rolls in a car. The previous record stood at seven rolls in the "James Bond" film "Casino Royale." Holladay was able to beat the record with an impressive eight and a half rolls in "The Fall Guy."

"The cannon roll, a classic stunt dating back to the early days of cinema, involves fitting a cannon-like apparatus beneath a car that shoots toward the ground," a press release by Universal Pictures explained. "As the vehicle reaches a designated speed, the mechanism triggers and propels the car into a series of rolls. Holladay executed the stunt behind the wheel of a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee fitted with an external fiberglass body."

David Leitch, the director of the movie that pays homage to stuntmen, is one himself. He has been a stunt double for Brad Pitt multiple times throughout his career, according to IMDb, including in the movies "Ocean's Eleven" and "Troy."

As for Holladay, he grew up around a world of stunts, and continued on a similar career path that he saw his father take.

"Growing up, my dad was a stuntman, so the influence of film sets and the world of stunts was always there," Holladay said per the press release. "When I learned about ‘The Fall Guy’ going into production, I knew I had to be part of it."

After the first recorded attempt at the stunt, the record was not broken. With one car left, they tried again and were able to accomplish the feat.

"As for the cannon rolls, after two practice runs and one real take, we had one car and one shot left," Holladay said in the release. "And after I hit the eight and a half rolls, I had a pretty good feeling that I had broken the record because it felt like the spinning was never going to stop. It was a surreal moment and I'm incredibly proud of what the team achieved."

"The Fall Guy" is based off the 1980s TV show of the same name. In the film, Gosling plays a stuntman named Colt Seavers. Blunt stars as a director named Jody Moreno in the movie. Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke also star in the upcoming picture.

"The Fall Guy" hits theaters May 3.