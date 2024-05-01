Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day reunite at 'Fall Guy' premiere dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day returned as Beavis and Butt-Head.

At the Los Angeles premiere of "The Fall Guy" Tuesday, Gosling, who stars in the film, strutted the red carpet in a mint green suit.

During a second walk down the carpet, he sported different attire and had a new companion by his side.

NEW ‘FALL GUY’ FILM STARRING RYAN GOSLING AND EMILY BLUNT BREAKS A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Gosling and Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head, a nod to their viral "Saturday Night Live" skit, at the premiere.

Gosling had on a blonde wig and "Death Rock" T-shirt he wore on the show, when he brought to life the '90s animated character. Day appeared in his full Butt-Head costume during the premiere.

In the "SNL" skit from April 13, almost all the actors involved broke character.

In the skit, Heidi Garner plays a moderator interviewing a college professor (Kenan Thompson) about artificial intelligence.

Thompson's character gets distracted when he sees a man (Gosling) fully dressed as Beavis from the '90s cartoon. Garner, as the show moderator, asks Gosling to move his seat. When she turns around to see his hilarious look, she starts to laugh through her lines.

RYAN GOSLING THINKS ‘ABOUT WHAT’S GOING TO MATTER' ON HIS DEATHBED, SAYS ‘IT ALWAYS COMES BACK TO FAMILY'

Gosling is replaced by Day, who is fully dressed as Butt-Head. When Garner turns around to see Day, she laughs even harder and has to pause for several moments before moving on with the scene. The skit drew a lot of attention on social media.

Garner talked about the moment she broke character during the sketch in an interview with Vulture.

"This makes me feel almost even worse and unprofessional. When I looked and saw Mikey in the dress rehearsal, I lost it. I was shocked," Gardner told the outlet. "I’m thinking about it right now and laughing. I recovered and tried to tell myself in between dress and the live show, ‘You can’t laugh like that again.’

"I was trying to imagine seeing him in my head so I was prepared for it, but I just couldn’t prepare for what I saw. I really tried. I even saw Mikey out of the corner of my eye seconds before I went live. I saw the red shorts. I knew I couldn’t look over there again. Mikey even told me later that he was bending down and hiding himself so I wouldn’t see him."

Gosling's newest role is stuntman Colt Seavers in the film "The Fall Guy." He stars alongside Emily Blunt, who plays director Jody Moreno in the movie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gosling and Blunt led opposing summer blockbusters, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Gosling played Ken in "Barbie," while Blunt played Kitty Oppenheimer in the Oscar-winning film about the atomic bomb. The movies had a friendly rivalry with one another.

"The Fall Guy" officially hits theaters May 3, 2024.