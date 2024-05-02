Ryan Gosling shares 'odd piece of advice' Burt Reynolds gave him

Ryan Gosling's first interaction with Burt Reynolds in the late 1990s was not exactly how he expected it to go.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, the "Barbie" star - who is currently promoting his new film "The Fall Guy" - opened up about his experience working with Reynolds on the 1996 ‘Frankenstein and Me’ and revealed the "odd" piece of advice he gave him.

"He was like, 'Let me tell you something kid, Don't spend your whole life stepping over diamonds to live with a cubic zirconia,'" Gosling said. "I was like, 'I'm 13. I don't know what any of those things are.' I don't know what any of that is. Stop looking at my mom. I'm right here."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Gosling if he got to spend a lot of time with Reynolds, he expanded on the comment about his mother.

"It's complicated," Gosling admitted. "Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom."

"He was just kind of interested," he added of the late actor's interest in his mom, Donna, at the time. "It was like I was getting like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is secondary shine.’"

"How long did it take you to figure that out?" Kimmel questioned?

"I wish I had found out sooner," he responded. "She loved it. Nothing happened."

"You could have been Ryan Reynolds on the acting scene had that worked out!" Kimmel joked.

As far as life goes, Gosling seems to have his priorities in check.

During a recent interview for the Men's Health May/June 2024 issue, the actor shared that when he thinks about what will be important to him in the future, he thinks "about what's going to matter to me on my deathbed." The actor admitted that "it always comes back to family first."

"I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva [Mendes] and the girls, they come first. I don’t know, it’s probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it’s helpful for me," he explained, adding that "It puts things into perspective."

It is unclear if they ever tied the knot, but over the course of their 13-year relationship, they have welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

"The Fall Guy" is in theaters May 3.

