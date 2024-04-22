Ryan Gosling thinks 'about what's going to matter' on his deathbed, says 'it always comes back to family'

Ryan Gosling is opening up about the impact his family has had on his life.

During a recent interview for the Men's Health May/June 2024 issue, Gosling shared that when he thinks about what will be important to him in the future, he thinks "about what's going to matter to me on my deathbed." The actor admitted that "it always comes back to family first."

"I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva [Mendes] and the girls, they come first. I don’t know, it’s probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it’s helpful for me," he explained, adding that "It puts things into perspective."

"Anytime I’m struggling, I just think about whether it’s going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting…. Are you going to care about this thing, whether you did it or not, whatever the thing is? It’s extreme, but it’s helpful."

Gosling also told the outlet that wife Eva Mendes is his "hero," "obviously."

The two met in 2011 while on set of "The Place Beyond the Pines," in which they played a couple who are raising their son under dangerous circumstances. It is unclear if they ever tied the knot, but over the course of their 13-year relationship, they have welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

They are notoriously private, but a source recently gave some insight into their relationship, telling People magazine why the couple decided to move their kids out of Los Angeles. "Ryan and Eva love their life," the source said, adding that all they want is for "their girls to live a happy life."

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source told the outlet. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

Mendes shared a bit about their relationship during a recent interview on "Today," revealing that she chose to hit pause on acting when she became a mother, calling the decision "a no-brainer."

"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," she said on the show. "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"

While they keep the details of their relationship to themselves, even opting out of walking red carpets together, that does not stop them from supporting each other during the big moments of their lives.

When it was announced Gosling had been nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Ken in "Barbie," Mendes took to Instagram to celebrate his accomplishment and took a jab at his haters at the same time.

"So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role," Mendes posted on Instagram in January 2024. "So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #NotMyKen ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."

Speaking about the haters claiming his Ken was "cringe" when photos of him in costume were released, Gosling told GQ in May 2023, if people did not connect with his version of Ken, "there are many other Kens to play with."