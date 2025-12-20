Russell Brand publicly disapproves of ex-wife Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau at Phoenix event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Russell Brand is not happy with his ex-wife's current boyfriend.

While speaking onstage at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Phoenix on Thursday, the 50-year-old comedian told the crowd what he thinks about his ex-wife, Katy Perry's relationship with former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

"Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge," Brand said.

Perry and Brand were married for two years, from 2010 to 2012, after they first met on the set of the movie, "Get Him to the Greek" in 2009.

The singer spoke about their relationship in a June 2013 interview with Vogue, telling the outlet that "He’s a very smart man, a magical man, and I was in love with him when I married him." She later added that at the time she hadn't "heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

"At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness. He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

Following their breakup, Perry moved on with fellow musician, John Mayer, who she dated on and off for three years until they broke up for good in 2015.

She went on to start a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom in 2016. After a brief breakup in 2017, the two got engaged in 2019, and welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020. The two eventually called off their engagement and broke up in June 2025.

Perry hinted at the potential reasons behind her split from Bloom in her song "Bandaids." The music video opens with Perry losing her wedding ring while washing dishes, and the song includes lyrics such as "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

The "Hot & Cold" singer and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted dining together in Montreal. He was later spotted at her concert with his daughter.

During a concert stop in Prague on Oct. 30, Perry confirmed she was in a new relationship, but didn't reveal who the lucky man was.

"This guy is trying to get me to marry him, and he has a ring in his hand," Perry told the audience, per a TikTok video taken at the concert, before adding, "No! I am dating someone else for crying out f------ loud."

Perry later made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, when she posted a series of photos from her time in Japan, some of which featured Trudeau.

