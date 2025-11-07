Katy Perry hints at reason behind Orlando Bloom breakup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry is done pretending everything’s picture-perfect.

In her first new single since splitting from Orlando Bloom in June, the singer focuses on the themes of lost love and quiet disappointment.

The music video for the song, titled "Bandaids," opens with Perry washing dishes — until she accidentally drops what appears to be a wedding ring down the drain.

As she plunges her hand into the sink, she sings, "Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t."

Throughout the rest of the song, Perry doesn’t hold back on what may have gone wrong in her relationship.

She doubles down with lines that cut even deeper: "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

Throughout the three-minute video, Perry endures a series of painful — and symbolic — stumbles: her hand caught in a garbage disposal, a fall from a tree and a near miss with a speeding train.

"On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures," she sings. "We were perfect 'til we weren't / Now we've got too many splinters."

Perry, who shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, didn’t shy away from sharing what seem to be deeply personal lyrics.

"It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining trying to save this / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow," she admitted.

But in the end, she chooses grace over grief.

As a train barrels toward her near the final moments of the video, Perry spots a daisy on the tracks — seemingly a nod to her daughter — and dodges disaster.

Her final lyric lands as a sign of acceptance: "If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end."

The song follows the former couple's split in June, which a source told People was "amicable."

"They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives," the source added.

Just months after her emotional split from Bloom, Perry has reportedly struck up a romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes," a source told People in October. "He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect. Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist."

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Perry and Bloom.