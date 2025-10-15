Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s budding relationship has depth despite duo's busy schedules: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's connection seems stronger than ever.

Days after the couple's steamy yacht date, a source told People that the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister are "quite taken with each other."

"In addition to the attraction, they are both smart and love to talk about serious issues," a Canadian source told the outlet. "They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule."

KATY PERRY AND JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S ROMANCE INCLUDES SECRET DATES, FACETIME CALLS AND MAJOR PDA

"Justin is also busy and both have family obligations," the source continued. "They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other — and have been."

"Justin thinks she is terrific," they added. "It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit."

The pair were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

During her concert at London's O2 arena on Monday, Perry appeared to break her silence on her new romance with Trudeau while making a cheeky reference to Bloom, who hails from the U.K.

"London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" Perry told the crowd, according to the Sun .

NEWLY SINGLE KATY PERRY ENJOYS INTIMATE DINNER WITH FORMER CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER DURING WORLD TOUR BREAK

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore," she quipped, per the outlet.

In a video obtained by the Sun, Perry was seen laughingly rejecting a surprise marriage proposal from a fan.

"I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago," the hitmaker joked.

Last week, the couple was spotted sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

In one frame, the former Canadian prime minister is seen kissing the "Dark Horse" crooner's cheek while pulling her in close for a hug. In another frame, Perry – who was wearing a dark-colored swimsuit – cozied up to Trudeau as he placed his hand on her bottom.

WATCH: KATY PERRY PERFORMS IN MONTREAL WITH JUSTIN TRUDEAU SMILING FROM THE AUDIENCE

In August, a source told People that while they are "interested" in one another, developing a serious relationship might take some time given their respective histories.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together, while Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the source said. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

"Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."