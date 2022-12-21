John Mayer finally reveals female inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'

If you have ever wondered which woman really inspired John Mayer's Grammy Award-winning song "Your Body Is a Wonderland," then you're in luck.

In a conversation with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Mayer finally came clean regarding rumors he had written the song for a famous woman he was dating in 2001.

"That was about my first girlfriend," Mayer clarified.

"That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic. I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16."

The song, which was released in 2001 off Mayer's debut album "Room for Squares," quickly garnered attention for its insinuating lyrics and the mysterious subject behind its creation.

Because the singer was dating actress Jennifer Love Hewitt at the time, tabloids assumed the song was about her.

"That's one of those things were people just sort of formed that idea," he said of the perception that the song was about a celebrity he had dated. "It gets reinforced over the years…I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."

Over the years, Mayer has gained a reputation for his illustrious dating history.

In addition to Hewitt, Mayer has dated Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and was famously linked to Taylor Swift, along with many others.

Despite what people may think of his dating history, Mayer does not necessarily think he deserves the labels he has been given.

"I have a couple of nameplates on me like, ‘lothario’ and ‘womanizer’ and stuff. I think — look, that is what that is. That's the role I play on the big TV show that I didn't write. That's fine," he said before noting, "Maybe I had a hand in it or something."

Part of the allure to Mayer's music is guessing who his songs are written about.

"I don't write songs about people. I don't write them for people or about people. I might use a relationship that inspires me to write something. So yeah, even if I was writing a song because of someone, it's like, that goes away, and I'm left with the song," Mayer said of what or who inspires him to write his music.

Although he revealed the particular lady "Your Body Is a Wonderland" was written about, do not expect to crack the code on who he is referencing in his other tunes.

"I don't like telling anyone that a song is about somebody because most of the time it's not. And it takes people away from themselves because they're just visualizing who I'm writing about," he said.

"The songs come out, they mean things to people — sometimes people think it's about one person," he explained. "Sometimes it hurts the song, sometimes the song doesn't do as well because people go, ‘Well, he’s just petty.' and I go ‘It's got nothing to do with that.' But I'd much rather keep the sanctity of these songs intact… Burn a couple of them 'cause people think it's about one person and it's not… The most important thing in my life right now is my songs."