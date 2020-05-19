Rumer Willis stuns in underwear pic but admits she's 'not perfect' in body-positive post

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rumer Willis got candid with fans on Monday night with a body-positive post that showed the actress stripped down in her underwear.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 31-year-old daughter admitted she was "feeling pretty" while donning the latest bra and boxers from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS clothing line. She posed for a selfie in the matching blue attire as her wavy hair fell down to her shoulders.

Despite looking flawless, Rumer wanted her followers to know that achieving a "perfect" look isn't most important and that it's necessary to love your body no matter what the number on the scale is.

MATT DAMON IS ISOLATING IN IRELAND, AND LOCALS ARE 'PROTECTING' HIM WHILE IN QUARANTINE

"This is an appreciation post for my body because I think it's important to celebrate ourselves," Rumer captioned the sultry pic. "Not because we lost weight or we are a certain size or because we have a rare moment when a photo looks 'how we think it should to be accepted by mainstream.'"

Rumer admitted she "often" puts herself down when it comes to her looks. She said being in quarantine makes it even harder to curb cravings and find the motivation to work out. Those things, she wrote, are not as important as so many think.

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE HAVE 'FAMILY PAINT NIGHT' AS THEY CONTINUE TO QUARANTINE TOGETHER

"What is important is to find ways to be happy where you are at and not make being a perfect size or weight or hair color or body shape some goal that you can only find happiness and acceptance of you reach it," she continues in the post. "Because you will never be happy if that is the case because there will always be something wrong."

Rumer said her underwear snap is a result of looking past her imperfections. Despite a massively positive response to the post, the actress continued to smash society's expectations of a flawless figure by showing her followers another "unedited" and "unfiltered" look at her in a five-minute video.

"Just because I can take a great photo that doesn't mean that I still don't have problems," Rumer explains while standing in her bedroom. "Sometimes my stomach isn't as flat as I want it to be. Sometimes I feel like my arms look huge in photos and sometimes I feel like my thighs are massive....They're all things that I'm sure I notice much more than anybody else does."

"By no means do I guess, in my mind, that there's some perfect standard of a body. This is just what my body looks like," Rumer added while spinning around in the full-body shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maybe my arms don't look like Jennifer Garner's or my waist is not as tiny as I want it...I think it's important to really be present and to be vulnerable," she concluded, along with a request for her followers to do the same and love themselves.