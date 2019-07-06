Mindy Kaling shares body-positive message while wearing bikini

Mindy Kaling is on vacation in Hawaii and loving every minute of it.

While the "Late Night" star, 40, is enjoying time to relax, she also took to social to offer her fans a powerful message about body positivity.

"IDK who needs to hear this but," Kaling wrote on Instagram, "WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don't have to be a size 0."

MINDY KALING: 'I DON'T WANT TO BE SKINNY'

The producer and writer modeled bikinis by Tory Burch and Flagpole in the images, along with some fabulous shoes and jewelry.

In a second video message, she explained what encouraged her to express her feelings about practicing self-love.

"What I was struck about Hawaii is that everyone wears bikinis," she shared. "It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini because you're in Hawaii. There's so much body positivity there, that I, who is always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis."

'THE OFFICE' ALUM MINDY KALING CLAIMS SHE WAS 'DIVERSITY HIRE' FOR HIT SHOW: I WAS 'EMBARRASSED BY IT'

This isn't the first time Kaling has spoke about body confidence in young women. In her 2015 book, "Why Not Me?," she wrote, "Far too many women are much more hurt by being called fat or ugly than they are by being called not smart, or not a leader."

"If someone told me that I was stupid or that I wasn't a leader, or that I wasn't witty or quick or perceptive, I'd be devastated. If someone told me that I had a gross body, I'd say, 'Well, it's bringing me a lot of happiness.' Like, I'm having a fine time of it. Having my priorities aligned like that has helped me have a happier life, I think."