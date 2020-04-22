Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 'family paint night' as they continue to quarantine together

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore continue to prove that they're mastering quarantine together despite divorcing years ago.

Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, turned heads earlier this month when photographs posted to social media revealed the exes were self-isolating at Moore's Idaho home with their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, along with the latter two sisters' significant others.

On Tuesday, Moore informed her followers that the family was enjoying a "family paint night" together.

A slideshow of photos posted by the "Striptease" actress shows Willis and Moore sitting at opposite heads of a table, with their kids surrounding them.

In one of the shots, Moore is smiling wide as she sits at the table holding a paintbrush in one hand and her other on her cheek.

It follows a number of activities they've collectively shown off on Instagram in recent weeks, with the most dramatic taking place when the "Die Hard" actor helped shave Tallulah's head.

The snaps come after Scout finally revealed why Willis is isolating with his ex-wife rather than his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Scout revealed that Heming and Willis' children Mabel Ray, 8 and Evelyn Penn, 5, originally planned on joining the group at Moore's Idaho home. The plan changed, however, when one of the married couple's daughters accidentally got hold of a hypothermic needle at a park and needed to be tested.

Heming and the younger girls stuck around in Los Angeles to await test results after the incident, Scout said, "then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."

Moore's Idaho home is special to the family as it's where Tallulah, Scout and Rumer were raised.

Scout called quarantining with both of her parents "divine timing."

Other family-friendly activities the group has participated in include "family book club" and "bonding" by means of having a photoshoot with matching striped pajamas.

Willis' wife is reportedly very close with Moore and admitted on social media that she "loved and missed" the entire family amid the distance.