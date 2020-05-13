Matt Damon is isolating in Ireland, and locals are 'protecting' him while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Matt Damon has had a unique experience while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was recently revealed that the movie star has been taking shelter in an Irish suburb of Dublin called Dalkey.

Damon, 49, was in Ireland to film a movie and has been seen around the area since the quarantine began, popping up in the occasional social media post.

MATT DAMON SAYS 2011 FILM 'CONTAGION' PREDICTED PANDEMIC AS HE REVEALS STEPDAUGHTER HAD COVID-19

Now, he's addressing what led to his isolation outside of the U.S. in an interview with "Fully Charged," a Dublin radio show.

"I arrived... before the lockdown. I'm in the middle of a movie, we shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down," Damon said. "So that would have been early March. Two months ago, I think."

The "Fully Charged" hosts noted that "the Dalkey people are protecting [Damon] like a glorious gem" during his stay there.

One of the hosts recounted joining a Facebook group full of people from Dalkey with the intention of tracking Damon down for an interview, but after just one day, he was removed from the group.

‘SCHOOLED' STAR AJ MICHALKA SAYS HOLLYWOOD WILL 'GET USED TO A ... NEW NORMAL' AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"That's when I realized how great this place was and how protective everybody here is," the actor said. "I had no idea that all this was happening behind the scenes."

Beyond the protective citizens, Damon has found many other things to enjoy about Dalkey.

"It's incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we've ever been," he said. "Obviously what's going on in the world is horrible, but for my family, it timed out right. I'm with my whole family, I've got my kids and we had teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks."

While things in Dalkey look mostly positive for Damon, his daughter back in New York has had a different experience.

"Our oldest daughter's in college, obviously that's been shut down, but she's in New York City, and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates," Damon said. "[She] got through it fine. I shouldn't say our whole family's together. Of our four kids, we've got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we'll [be] with her at the end of the month."

Damon then discussed his 2011 film "Contagion," in which a virus breaks out as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scrambles to find a cure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our screenwriter Scott Burns, I've talked to him a lot throughout this and to the people who consulted on the movie because they're the real people," Damon said. "...Anybody who says you couldn't predict this, just look at 'Contagion.' Ten years ago, we made a movie just by talking to experts and asking them, 'Well how would this look and how would it go down?'"