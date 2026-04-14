Ruby Rose says she filed a police report against Katy Perry over alleged sexual assault two decades ago

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Ruby Rose finalized a police report against Katy Perry stemming from an alleged sexual assault which occurred more than two decades ago.

Rose, 40, publicly made the claims against the "Firework" singer over the weekend in response to a Perry clip fawning over Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports," Rose wrote on Threads. "This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

KATY PERRY FIGHTS BACK AGAINST RUBY ROSE'S 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE' SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not," the "Orange is the New Black" actress said.

"This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief."

She added, "I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."

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The "Wide Awake" singer appeared to send a message Tuesday on Instagram stories, and shared a clip of her song, "By the Grace of God," with the message, "I love you."

Lyrics to the hit from her 2013 "Prism" album include, "It was not about me / Now I have to rise above / Let the universe call the bluff / Yeah the truth will set you free."

Over the weekend, the Australian actress accused Perry of sexual assault, claims which the "Dark Horse" singer strongly denied.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote on Threads.

After a user asked her to expand on the claim, Rose wrote: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it.

"Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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A representative for Perry immediately shut down the "categorically false" claims.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," a representative for Perry told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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In another post, Rose said it had taken her almost 20 years to come forward with the claims .

"I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," she wrote. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

Rose also went on to detail the alleged incident and wrote that "as a woman, for a myriad of reasons, opening up about W on W [women-on-women] violence and sexual abuse, seems to be 100 times harder than speaking about the male predators, at least for me."

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While Rose initially claimed she's not interested in filing a report, she welcomed legal action from Perry.

"[Katy] is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one," she wrote.