Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Rose, who played Kate Kane/Batwoman, took to her Instagram Stories to slam the network, studio, and producers behind the CW superhero drama alleging toxic behavior.

"Enough is enough," Rose wrote, according to Deadline. "I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

The Australian actress, 35, specifically called out "Batwoman" showrunner Caroline Dries, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and head of Warner Bros. TV Peter Roth.

She claimed Roth forced her return to set just 10 days after undergoing back surgery for an injury she sustained while filming. Rose claimed Roth told her stopping production would cost "millions" and that "the whole crew and cast would be fired." She also accused Roth of inappropriate behavior and claimed that he liked to have his pants steamed by women while still wearing them.

In other posts, Rose accused her former co-star, Dougray Scott, of misconduct on set and said unsafe working conditions allegedly led to multiple people getting injured.

"Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b---h at women and was a nightmare," Rose wrote. "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no-yelling policy. They declined."

The "Red Notice" star also claimed a crew member suffered from "third-degree burns over his whole body" and other unnamed people were reportedly injured on the set as well.

"I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed ‘Batwoman,’ not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down," Rose wrote.

In a statement obtained by TVLine, Scott said, "I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened."

The "Orange Is the New Black" alum confirmed she left "Batwoman" in May 2020 after the first season. Reps for Rose and Scott didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.