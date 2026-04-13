Katy Perry fights back against Ruby Rose's 'categorically false' sexual assault allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ruby Rose alleges that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her 20 years ago, a claim the "Dark Horse" singer is strongly denying as "reckless lies."

Over the weekend, the "Orange is the New Black" actress, 40, made the explosive claims while responding to an article about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance on Saturday.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote on Threads.

RUBY ROSE WAS FIRED FROM 'BATWOMAN' BECAUSE OF 'MULTIPLE COMPLAINTS ABOUT WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR,' WBTV SAYS

After a Threads user asked her to expand on the claim, Rose wrote: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone."

RUSSELL BRAND PUBLICLY DISAPPROVES OF EX-WIFE KATY PERRY DATING JUSTIN TRUDEAU AT PHOENIX EVENT

A representative for Perry immediately shut down the "categorically false" claims.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," a representative for Perry told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

In another post, Rose said it had taken her almost 20 years to come forward with the claims.

"I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," she wrote. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

Rose also went on to detail the alleged incident and wrote that "as a woman, for a myriad of reasons, opening up about W on W [women-on-women] violence and sexual abuse, seems to be 100 times harder than speaking about the male predators, at least for me."

While Rose said she's not interested in filing a report, she welcomed legal action from Perry.

AMBER HEARD CLAIMS JOHNNY DEPP LAWSUIT LEFT HER VOICELESS NEARLY FOUR YEARS AFTER EXPLOSIVE TRIAL

"[Katy] is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2019, Rose detailed her struggles with mental health, dating back to her childhood.

"I've struggled with mental health my entire life," Rose captioned a photo of her in a hospital bed, taken just before her stint on "OITNB." "I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had dissociative amnesia."

After experiencing trauma at a young age, Rose explained that she was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder but later discovered she suffered from severe depression and an overactive thyroid.

Then came "many dark times," according to Rose.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses," she said.

Rose then said that she experienced multiple hospitalizations due to her mental health and that she'd attempted suicide "as young as 12."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am," Rose continued. "It’s how amazing people are because they love me and support me and yet you can’t judge those who don’t understand and don’t know how to do that either. It’s that you cannot judge people at all because you can never know what they have been through."

She added one final thought: "It’s that self love [sic] and self care [sic] is more important than anything else."